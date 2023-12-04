Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bay County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Bay County, Florida today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Walton HS at Rutherford High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Panama City, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Walton HS at Rutherford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Panama City, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
