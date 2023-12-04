On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head against the Dallas Stars. Is Alex Barre-Boulet going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

In four of 18 games this season, Barre-Boulet has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (four shots).

Barre-Boulet has scored two goals on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 61 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.7 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Barre-Boulet recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:48 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:26 Away L 3-1 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:57 Home W 6-4 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:56 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:56 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 11:32 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 8:22 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 1 0 1 11:02 Away W 6-4

Lightning vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

