Week 14 Big Ten Scores & Results
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Big Ten teams were in action for one game in the Week 14 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.
Week 14 Big Ten Results
Michigan 26 Iowa 0
- Pregame Favorite: Michigan (-21.5)
- Pregame Total: 35.5
Michigan Leaders
- Passing: J.J. McCarthy (22-for-30, 147 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Blake Corum (16 ATT, 52 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Cornelius Johnson (9 TAR, 9 REC, 64 YDS)
Iowa Leaders
- Passing: Deacon Hill (18-for-32, 120 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Leshon Williams (9 ATT, 25 YDS)
- Receiving: Addison Ostrenga (9 TAR, 7 REC, 50 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Iowa
|Michigan
|155
|Total Yards
|213
|120
|Passing Yards
|147
|35
|Rushing Yards
|66
|3
|Turnovers
|0
