The UCF Knights (6-0) take a six-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Campbell Camels (5-1), winners of three straight. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

UCF vs. Campbell Scoring Comparison

  • The Camels put up 12.6 more points per game (70.8) than the Knights allow their opponents to score (58.2).
  • Campbell has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 58.2 points.
  • UCF's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 70.8 points.
  • The Knights record 75 points per game, 20.8 more points than the 54.2 the Camels give up.
  • UCF has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 54.2 points.
  • Campbell is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 75 points.
  • The Knights shoot 47.4% from the field, 10.5% higher than the Camels concede defensively.
  • The Camels make 45.2% of their shots from the field, 11.1% higher than the Knights' defensive field-goal percentage.

UCF Leaders

  • Kaitlin Peterson: 21.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)
  • Achol Akot: 8.8 PTS, 9.7 REB, 54.5 FG%
  • Laila Jewett: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14)
  • Mya Burns: 13.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
  • Jayla Kelly: 5.3 PTS, 57.1 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCF Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Jackson State W 63-54 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
11/24/2023 St. John's (NY) W 61-48 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
11/25/2023 Sacred Heart W 69-58 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
12/3/2023 Campbell - Addition Financial Arena
12/11/2023 New Orleans - Addition Financial Arena
12/18/2023 Florida Atlantic - Addition Financial Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.