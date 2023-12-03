The UCF Knights (6-0) take a six-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Campbell Camels (5-1), winners of three straight. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCF vs. Campbell Scoring Comparison

The Camels put up 12.6 more points per game (70.8) than the Knights allow their opponents to score (58.2).

Campbell has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 58.2 points.

UCF's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 70.8 points.

The Knights record 75 points per game, 20.8 more points than the 54.2 the Camels give up.

UCF has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 54.2 points.

Campbell is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 75 points.

The Knights shoot 47.4% from the field, 10.5% higher than the Camels concede defensively.

The Camels make 45.2% of their shots from the field, 11.1% higher than the Knights' defensive field-goal percentage.

UCF Leaders

Kaitlin Peterson: 21.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)

21.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35) Achol Akot: 8.8 PTS, 9.7 REB, 54.5 FG%

8.8 PTS, 9.7 REB, 54.5 FG% Laila Jewett: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14)

10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14) Mya Burns: 13.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

13.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Jayla Kelly: 5.3 PTS, 57.1 FG%

