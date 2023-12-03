UCF vs. Campbell Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Sunday's game at Addition Financial Arena has the UCF Knights (6-0) matching up with the Campbell Camels (5-1) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 72-51 win, as our model heavily favors UCF.
Their last time out, the Knights won on Saturday 69-58 over Sacred Heart.
UCF vs. Campbell Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
UCF vs. Campbell Score Prediction
- Prediction: UCF 72, Campbell 51
UCF Schedule Analysis
- Against the Auburn Tigers, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Knights secured their best win of the season on November 20, a 60-53 home victory.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, UCF is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Knights are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.
UCF 2023-24 Best Wins
- 60-53 at home over Auburn (No. 59) on November 20
- 63-54 over Jackson State (No. 78) on November 23
- 61-48 over St. John's (NY) (No. 127) on November 24
- 101-63 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 171) on November 6
- 69-58 over Sacred Heart (No. 178) on November 25
UCF Leaders
- Kaitlin Peterson: 21.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)
- Achol Akot: 8.8 PTS, 9.7 REB, 54.5 FG%
- Laila Jewett: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14)
- Mya Burns: 13.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Jayla Kelly: 5.3 PTS, 57.1 FG%
UCF Performance Insights
- The Knights are outscoring opponents by 16.8 points per game with a +101 scoring differential overall. They put up 75 points per game (76th in college basketball) and give up 58.2 per contest (87th in college basketball).
