In the Week 13 contest between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Trey Palmer hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Trey Palmer score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Palmer has posted 227 yards (on 25 catches) with two TDs. He's been targeted 43 times, resulting in 20.6 yards per game.

Palmer has had a touchdown catch in two of 11 games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Trey Palmer Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3 2 8 1 Week 2 Bears 2 1 20 0 Week 3 Eagles 1 1 8 0 Week 4 @Saints 3 2 6 1 Week 6 Lions 7 2 47 0 Week 7 Falcons 2 1 5 0 Week 8 @Bills 6 3 22 0 Week 9 @Texans 4 3 51 0 Week 10 Titans 4 2 21 0 Week 11 @49ers 6 4 22 0 Week 12 @Colts 5 4 17 0

