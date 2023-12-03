The Indiana Hoosiers (6-1) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the Stetson Hatters (2-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Stetson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

TV: B1G+

Stetson vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison

The Hatters' 59 points per game are just four fewer points than the 63 the Hoosiers allow.

Stetson has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 63 points.

Indiana has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59 points.

The Hoosiers put up 19.5 more points per game (79.9) than the Hatters give up (60.4).

When Indiana puts up more than 60.4 points, it is 6-1.

Stetson has a 2-6 record when giving up fewer than 79.9 points.

This year the Hoosiers are shooting 49% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Hatters concede.

The Hatters make 36.4% of their shots from the field, 2.7% lower than the Hoosiers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Stetson Leaders

Jamiya Turner: 12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG%

12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG% Jordan Peete: 10 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

10 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26) Jaelyn Talley: 6.9 PTS, 40.8 FG%

6.9 PTS, 40.8 FG% Skylar Treadwell: 3.6 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

3.6 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Khamya McNeal: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.2 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27)

