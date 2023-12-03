The Chicago State Cougars (1-4) meet the Stetson Hatters (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Stetson vs. Chicago State Game Information

Stetson Top Players (2022-23)

Stephan D. Swenson: 10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Blackmon: 15.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Josh Smith: 9.5 PTS, 6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Wheza Panzo: 8.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Luke Brown: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Chicago State Players to Watch

Wesley Cardet Jr.: 17.6 PTS, 6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.6 PTS, 6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Jahsean Corbett: 13.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Brent Davis: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK DeShawn Jean-Charles: 7.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Kedrick Green: 5.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

Stetson vs. Chicago State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Chicago State Rank Chicago State AVG Stetson AVG Stetson Rank 205th 70.3 Points Scored 76.8 58th 264th 73 Points Allowed 73.8 284th 163rd 32 Rebounds 31.2 220th 48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 74th 8.3 3pt Made 10 9th 249th 12.2 Assists 13.8 117th 265th 12.7 Turnovers 10.1 25th

