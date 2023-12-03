Sunday's game that pits the Stetson Hatters (5-2) against the Chicago State Cougars (2-8) at Jones Convocation Center has a projected final score of 74-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Stetson. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

There is no line set for the game.

Stetson vs. Chicago State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Jones Convocation Center

Stetson vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Stetson 74, Chicago State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Stetson vs. Chicago State

Computer Predicted Spread: Stetson (-8.8)

Stetson (-8.8) Computer Predicted Total: 140.1

Chicago State's record against the spread this season is 4-5-0, and Stetson's is 4-1-0. The Cougars have a 5-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Hatters have a record of 2-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Stetson Performance Insights

The Hatters' +84 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.1 points per game (117th in college basketball) while allowing 66.1 per outing (91st in college basketball).

Stetson wins the rebound battle by 5.1 boards on average. It collects 37.1 rebounds per game, 53rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.0.

Stetson connects on 10.6 three-pointers per game (11th in college basketball) while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc (47th in college basketball). It is making 2.5 more threes than its opponents, who drain 8.1 per game at 29.2%.

Stetson has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.9 per game (183rd in college basketball) while forcing 9.1 (348th in college basketball).

