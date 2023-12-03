Today's Serie A slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is Bologna squaring off against US Lecce.

Live coverage of all Serie A action today is available for you, with the information provided below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch US Lecce vs Bologna

Bologna journeys to take on US Lecce at Via del Mare in Lecce.

Game Time: 6:30 AM ET

6:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Bologna (+145)

Bologna (+145) Underdog: US Lecce (+195)

US Lecce (+195) Draw: (+205)

(+205) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Udinese vs Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona is on the road to match up with Udinese at Stadio Friuli in Udine.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Udinese (-140)

Udinese (-140) Underdog: Hellas Verona (+370)

Hellas Verona (+370) Draw: (+255)

(+255) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch ACF Fiorentina vs Salernitana

Salernitana travels to play ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: ACF Fiorentina (-255)

ACF Fiorentina (-255) Underdog: Salernitana (+550)

Salernitana (+550) Draw: (+370)

(+370) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Sassuolo vs AS Roma

AS Roma is on the road to take on Sassuolo at Mapei Stadium in Reggio nell'Emilia.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: AS Roma (-105)

AS Roma (-105) Underdog: Sassuolo (+255)

Sassuolo (+255) Draw: (+260)

(+260) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch SSC Napoli vs Inter Milan

Inter Milan travels to match up with SSC Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Inter Milan (+140)

Inter Milan (+140) Underdog: SSC Napoli (+175)

SSC Napoli (+175) Draw: (+240)

(+240) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.