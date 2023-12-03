When Sean Tucker suits up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 13 matchup versus the Carolina Panthers (on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Sean Tucker score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Tucker has piled up 15 carries for 23 yards (7.7 per game).

Tucker also has 9 receiving yards on two catches (3 yards per game) ..

In three games, Tucker has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Sean Tucker Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 5 15 0 2 9 0 Week 2 Bears 8 7 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Eagles 2 1 0 0 0 0

