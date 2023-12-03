Will Rachaad White cash his Week 13 anytime TD player prop when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Will Rachaad White score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

White has rushed for a team-leading 559 yards on 156 carries (50.8 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.

White also has 364 receiving yards on 43 catches (33.1 yards per game) and one touchdown..

White has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this season, and has scored in three games.

In one of 11 games this year, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Rachaad White Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 17 39 0 2 10 0 Week 2 Bears 17 73 1 5 30 0 Week 3 Eagles 14 38 0 3 24 0 Week 4 @Saints 15 56 0 3 22 0 Week 6 Lions 7 26 0 3 12 0 Week 7 Falcons 13 34 0 6 65 0 Week 8 @Bills 9 39 0 7 70 0 Week 9 @Texans 20 73 2 4 46 0 Week 10 Titans 20 51 0 2 47 1 Week 11 @49ers 9 30 1 6 28 0 Week 12 @Colts 15 100 0 2 10 0

