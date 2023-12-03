Rachaad White has a good matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Carolina Panthers in Week 13 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Panthers allow 124.9 rushing yards per game, ninth-worst in the NFL.

White has totaled a team-best 559 yards on 156 carries, good for 50.8 rushing yards per game. He has scored four TDs on the ground. On the year, White also has 43 receptions for 364 yards (33.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

White vs. the Panthers

White vs the Panthers (since 2021): 2 GP / 23 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 23 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Panthers have allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to two opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Carolina has given up one or more rushing TDs to 13 opposing players this year.

The Panthers have allowed two or more rushing TDs to five opposing rushers this season.

The 124.9 rushing yards the Panthers concede per game makes them the 24th-ranked run defense in the league this season.

So far this season, the Panthers have conceded 18 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.6 per game. That ranks 31st in league play.

Rachaad White Rushing Props vs. the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 68.5 (-115)

White Rushing Insights

White has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in four games (36.4%) out of 11 opportunities.

The Buccaneers have passed 58.9% of the time and run 41.1% this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 156 of his team's 267 total rushing attempts this season (58.4%).

White has a rushing touchdown in three of 11 games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has five total touchdowns this season (23.8% of his team's 21 offensive TDs).

He has 25 carries in the red zone (73.5% of his team's 34 red zone rushes).

Rachaad White Receiving Props vs the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-115)

White Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, White has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 72.7% of his games (eight of 11).

White has 12.0% of his team's target share (46 targets on 382 passing attempts).

He has 364 receiving yards on 46 targets to rank 52nd in league play with 7.9 yards per target.

White, in 11 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

With seven red zone targets, White has been on the receiving end of 13.5% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.

White's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Colts 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 100 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 ATT / 30 YDS / 1 TD 7 TAR / 6 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/12/2023 Week 10 20 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 47 YDS / 1 TD at Texans 11/5/2023 Week 9 20 ATT / 73 YDS / 2 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/26/2023 Week 8 9 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 7 REC / 70 YDS / 0 TDs

