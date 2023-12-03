Sunday's game features the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) squaring off at Pinnacle Bank Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 73-72 victory for Creighton according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 3.

The game has no line set.

Nebraska vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nebraska vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 73, Nebraska 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Nebraska vs. Creighton

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-1.2)

Creighton (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 145.3

Nebraska has compiled a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Creighton is 5-2-0. The Cornhuskers have a 4-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bluejays have a record of 4-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers outscore opponents by 19.7 points per game (scoring 81.6 points per game to rank 62nd in college basketball while allowing 61.9 per outing to rank 20th in college basketball) and have a +138 scoring differential overall.

The 39 rebounds per game Nebraska averages rank 21st in the nation, and are seven more than the 32 its opponents record per contest.

Nebraska hits 3.5 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.6 (34th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1.

The Cornhuskers rank 37th in college basketball with 104.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 25th in college basketball defensively with 79.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nebraska has committed 9.7 turnovers per game (45th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.9 (319th in college basketball).

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays have a +136 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.4 points per game. They're putting up 83.3 points per game, 44th in college basketball, and are allowing 63.9 per outing to rank 45th in college basketball.

Creighton pulls down 38.7 rebounds per game (26th in college basketball) while conceding 28.1 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.6 boards per game.

Creighton hits 12 three-pointers per game (second-most in college basketball) at a 40% rate (14th in college basketball), compared to the 5 per game its opponents make, at a 35% rate.

Creighton has committed 1.7 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.6 (38th in college basketball) while forcing 7.9 (361st in college basketball).

