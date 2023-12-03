Mike Evans against the Carolina Panthers pass defense and Shaquill Griffin is a matchup to watch in Week 13, when the Buccaneers face the Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. We have stats and insights available for you below.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

Mike Evans Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Panthers 139 12.6 6 31 9.69

Mike Evans vs. Shaquill Griffin Insights

Mike Evans & the Buccaneers' Offense

Mike Evans' 850 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 91 times and has collected 54 catches and nine touchdowns.

Looking at the passing game, Tampa Bay is averaging 222.8 yards (2,451 total), which ranks the team No. 17 in the NFL.

The Buccaneers' scoring average on offense is only 19.3 points per game, 23rd in the NFL.

Tampa Bay ranks 14th in the league in pass rate, passing the ball 34.7 times per contest.

In the red zone, the Buccaneers are airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 52 total red-zone pass attempts (60.5% red-zone pass rate).

Shaquill Griffin & the Panthers' Defense

Shaquill Griffin has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 33 tackles and four passes defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Carolina's defense has been clicking this season, as it ranks third in the league with 1,976 total passing yards allowed (179.6 per game).

This season, the Panthers are bottom-10 in points allowed, ranking 28th in the NFL with 292 points given up (26.5 per contest). They also rank fifth in total yards allowed (3,350).

Carolina has allowed two players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

11 players have caught a touchdown against the Panthers this season.

Mike Evans vs. Shaquill Griffin Advanced Stats

Mike Evans Shaquill Griffin Rec. Targets 91 35 Def. Targets Receptions 54 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.7 23 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 850 33 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 77.3 4.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 183 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 9 1 Interceptions

