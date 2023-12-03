Mike Evans vs. the Panthers' Defense: Week 13 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clash with the Carolina Panthers in Week 13, Mike Evans will face a Panthers pass defense featuring Kamu Grugier-Hill. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, check out the following article.
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Mike Evans Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Panthers
|139.0
|12.6
|6
|31
|9.69
Mike Evans vs. Kamu Grugier-Hill Insights
Mike Evans & the Buccaneers' Offense
- Mike Evans has hauled in 54 catches for 850 yards (77.3 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone nine times as a receiver.
- In the air, Tampa Bay is 16th in passing yards in the NFL with 2,451, or 222.8 per game.
- The Buccaneers' scoring average on offense is just 19.3 points per game, 23rd in the NFL.
- Tampa Bay ranks 14th in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 34.7 pass attempts per contest (382 total pass attempts).
- In the red zone, the Buccaneers pass the ball more frequently than most of the league, throwing 52 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (60.5% red-zone pass rate), which ranks eighth in the NFL.
Kamu Grugier-Hill & the Panthers' Defense
- Kamu Grugier-Hill has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 40 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended to his name.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Carolina's D has been on top of its game, with 1,976 passing yards allowed this season (fourth-fewest in NFL).
- The Panthers' scoring defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks 28th in the league with 292 points allowed (26.5 per game).
- Two players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Carolina this season.
- The Panthers have allowed 11 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Mike Evans vs. Kamu Grugier-Hill Advanced Stats
|Mike Evans
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|Rec. Targets
|91
|18
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|54
|2
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|15.7
|15
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|850
|40
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|77.3
|4.0
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|183
|2.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|11
|1.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|9
|1
|Interceptions
