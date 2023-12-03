When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clash with the Carolina Panthers in Week 13, Mike Evans will face a Panthers pass defense featuring Kamu Grugier-Hill. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, check out the following article.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

CBS

Mike Evans Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Panthers 139.0 12.6 6 31 9.69

Mike Evans vs. Kamu Grugier-Hill Insights

Mike Evans & the Buccaneers' Offense

Mike Evans has hauled in 54 catches for 850 yards (77.3 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone nine times as a receiver.

In the air, Tampa Bay is 16th in passing yards in the NFL with 2,451, or 222.8 per game.

The Buccaneers' scoring average on offense is just 19.3 points per game, 23rd in the NFL.

Tampa Bay ranks 14th in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 34.7 pass attempts per contest (382 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Buccaneers pass the ball more frequently than most of the league, throwing 52 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (60.5% red-zone pass rate), which ranks eighth in the NFL.

Kamu Grugier-Hill & the Panthers' Defense

Kamu Grugier-Hill has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 40 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Carolina's D has been on top of its game, with 1,976 passing yards allowed this season (fourth-fewest in NFL).

The Panthers' scoring defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks 28th in the league with 292 points allowed (26.5 per game).

Two players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed 11 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Mike Evans vs. Kamu Grugier-Hill Advanced Stats

Mike Evans Kamu Grugier-Hill Rec. Targets 91 18 Def. Targets Receptions 54 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.7 15 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 850 40 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 77.3 4.0 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 183 2.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 1.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 9 1 Interceptions

