When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers go head to head in Week 13 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Mike Evans hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Evans will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Mike Evans score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Evans has 54 catches (on 91 targets) for a team-leading 850 yards (77.3 per game) and nine TDs.

In eight of 11 games this season, Evans has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Mike Evans Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 10 6 66 1 Week 2 Bears 8 6 171 1 Week 3 Eagles 10 5 60 1 Week 4 @Saints 3 3 40 0 Week 6 Lions 10 4 49 0 Week 7 Falcons 8 6 82 1 Week 8 @Bills 6 3 39 1 Week 9 @Texans 5 4 87 0 Week 10 Titans 10 6 143 1 Week 11 @49ers 12 5 43 1 Week 12 @Colts 9 6 70 2

Rep Mike Evans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.