Mike Evans has a difficult matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Carolina Panthers in Week 13 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Panthers give up 179.6 passing yards per game, fourth-best in the league.

Evans has put up a team-high 850 yards (on 54 catches) with nine TDs this year. He's been targeted 91 times, and is averaging 77.3 yards per game.

Evans vs. the Panthers

Evans vs the Panthers (since 2021): 3 GP / 130.7 REC YPG / REC TD

Carolina has allowed two opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have surrendered a TD pass to 11 opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Carolina on the season.

The 179.6 passing yards the Panthers give up per contest makes them the fourth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Panthers' defense ranks ninth in the NFL with 13 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Buccaneers Player Previews

Mike Evans Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 65.5 (-115)

Evans Receiving Insights

In seven of 11 games this year, Evans has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Evans has received 23.8% of his team's 382 passing attempts this season (91 targets).

He has 850 receiving yards on 91 targets to rank 22nd in NFL play with 9.3 yards per target.

Evans has reeled in a touchdown pass in eight of 11 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has scored nine of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (42.9%).

Evans has been targeted 11 times in the red zone (21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts).

Evans' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Colts 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 6 REC / 70 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/12/2023 Week 10 10 TAR / 6 REC / 143 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 87 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/26/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 3 REC / 39 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

