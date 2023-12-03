The Miami Hurricanes (6-0) will host the NJIT Highlanders (5-3) after winning five straight home games. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Miami (FL) vs. NJIT Scoring Comparison

The Highlanders' 64.3 points per game are 12.6 more points than the 51.7 the Hurricanes give up.

NJIT has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 51.7 points.

Miami (FL) has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.3 points.

The 71.5 points per game the Hurricanes average are 9.6 more points than the Highlanders give up (61.9).

Miami (FL) has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 61.9 points.

When NJIT gives up fewer than 71.5 points, it is 5-1.

This year the Hurricanes are shooting 48.7% from the field, 11.9% higher than the Highlanders give up.

The Highlanders' 42.0 shooting percentage from the field is 6.6 higher than the Hurricanes have conceded.

Miami (FL) Leaders

Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.5 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

10.5 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Jasmyne Roberts: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16)

11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16) Lazaria Spearman: 9.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 55.6 FG%

9.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 55.6 FG% Ja'Leah Williams: 7.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

7.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Jaida Patrick: 7.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

Miami (FL) Schedule