The Florida State Seminoles (5-2) face the Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Florida State vs. Kent State Scoring Comparison

The Golden Flashes put up just 3.5 fewer points per game (67.5) than the Seminoles allow their opponents to score (71.0).

Kent State has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 71.0 points.

Florida State's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.5 points.

The Seminoles average 18.9 more points per game (83.7) than the Golden Flashes give up (64.8).

Florida State has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.

Kent State has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 83.7 points.

The Seminoles shoot 40.5% from the field, only 0.9% higher than the Golden Flashes allow defensively.

The Golden Flashes shoot 40.6% from the field, just 4.2% higher than the Seminoles concede.

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 3.3 BLK, 48.6 FG%

12.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 3.3 BLK, 48.6 FG% O'Mariah Gordon: 16.3 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (16-for-34)

16.3 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (16-for-34) Ta'Niya Latson: 17.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

17.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Alexis Tucker: 9.9 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

9.9 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Sara Bejedi: 9.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.8 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida State Schedule