Sunday's contest features the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-2) and the Florida International Panthers (4-4) squaring off at Ocean Bank Convocation Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 70-68 victory for Bethune-Cookman according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 3.

In their last time out, the Panthers won on Friday 88-81 against Jacksonville.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida International vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida International vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction

Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 70, Florida International 68

Other CUSA Predictions

Florida International Schedule Analysis

When the Panthers defeated the Jacksonville Dolphins, who are ranked No. 233 in our computer rankings, on December 1 by a score of 88-81, it was their signature victory of the season so far.

Florida International has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida International 2023-24 Best Wins

88-81 at home over Jacksonville (No. 233) on December 1

65-64 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 266) on November 10

88-59 at home over Bryant (No. 313) on November 24

Florida International Leaders

Mya Kone: 11.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 39.2 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42)

11.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 39.2 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42) Ajae Yoakum: 10.8 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

10.8 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Olivia Trice: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Courtney Prenger: 10.0 PTS, 55.7 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

10.0 PTS, 55.7 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9) Maria Torres: 4.5 PTS, 42.4 FG%

Florida International Performance Insights

The Panthers average 74.3 points per game (83rd in college basketball) while giving up 65.6 per contest (218th in college basketball). They have a +69 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.