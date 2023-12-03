The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-5) travel to face the Houston Cougars (4-1) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Florida A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida A&M vs. Houston Scoring Comparison

  • The Rattlers put up an average of 54.2 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 64.8 the Cougars allow.
  • The 87.4 points per game the Cougars put up are 8.6 more points than the Rattlers give up (78.8).
  • Houston is 4-0 when scoring more than 78.8 points.
  • Florida A&M is 1-2 when allowing fewer than 87.4 points.
  • This year the Cougars are shooting 43.4% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Rattlers concede.

Florida A&M Leaders

  • Ahriahna Grizzle: 15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
  • Nashani Gilbert: 9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
  • Ivet Subirats: 5.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 28.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
  • Sydney Hendrix: 5.5 PTS, 35.1 FG%
  • Hailee Brennen: 7.8 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

Florida A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Cal L 76-38 Al Lawson Center
11/25/2023 Jacksonville W 59-54 Al Lawson Center
12/1/2023 @ Sam Houston L 65-62 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/3/2023 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
12/8/2023 South Alabama - Al Lawson Center
12/21/2023 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall

