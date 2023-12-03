The Old Dominion Monarchs (6-0) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when hosting the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Chartway Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

FGCU vs. Old Dominion Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up 27.9 more points per game (73.6) than the Monarchs give up (45.7).

When it scores more than 45.7 points, FGCU is 6-2.

Old Dominion has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.6 points.

The Monarchs record just two more points per game (62.5) than the Eagles give up (60.5).

When Old Dominion puts up more than 60.5 points, it is 2-0.

FGCU has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 62.5 points.

The Monarchs shoot 35.4% from the field, 7.5% lower than the Eagles allow defensively.

The Eagles make 42.3% of their shots from the field, 11.1% higher than the Monarchs' defensive field-goal percentage.

FGCU Leaders

Uju Ezeudu: 13 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2 STL, 49.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

13 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2 STL, 49.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Catherine Cairns: 13 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.6 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47)

13 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.6 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47) Maddie Antenucci: 12.7 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)

12.7 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40) Ajulu Thatha: 9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.1 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.1 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Kierra Adams: 3.4 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

