How to Watch the FGCU vs. Old Dominion Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Old Dominion Monarchs (6-0) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when hosting the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Chartway Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
FGCU vs. Old Dominion Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles put up 27.9 more points per game (73.6) than the Monarchs give up (45.7).
- When it scores more than 45.7 points, FGCU is 6-2.
- Old Dominion has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.6 points.
- The Monarchs record just two more points per game (62.5) than the Eagles give up (60.5).
- When Old Dominion puts up more than 60.5 points, it is 2-0.
- FGCU has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 62.5 points.
- The Monarchs shoot 35.4% from the field, 7.5% lower than the Eagles allow defensively.
- The Eagles make 42.3% of their shots from the field, 11.1% higher than the Monarchs' defensive field-goal percentage.
FGCU Leaders
- Uju Ezeudu: 13 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2 STL, 49.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)
- Catherine Cairns: 13 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.6 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47)
- Maddie Antenucci: 12.7 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)
- Ajulu Thatha: 9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.1 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
- Kierra Adams: 3.4 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
FGCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Iowa
|L 100-62
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|North Carolina
|W 65-64
|Hertz Arena
|11/29/2023
|Ave Maria
|W 108-31
|Alico Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|-
|Chartway Arena
|12/7/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Alico Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
