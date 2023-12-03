How to Watch FGCU vs. Cincinnati on TV or Live Stream - December 3
The Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0) will host the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-6) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
FGCU vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
FGCU Stats Insights
- FGCU has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.1% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bearcats sit at 28th.
- The Eagles' 69 points per game are only 3.5 more points than the 65.5 the Bearcats give up.
- FGCU has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.
FGCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, FGCU put up 77.8 points per game last season, 11.7 more than it averaged on the road (66.1).
- The Eagles gave up 70.5 points per game at home last season, and 71 away.
- At home, FGCU made 10.5 triples per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.1). FGCU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than away (33.2%).
FGCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Norfolk State
|L 69-66
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|L 71-55
|Alico Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Florida International
|W 68-65
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/5/2023
|New College of Florida
|-
|Alico Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
