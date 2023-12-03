The Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0) will host the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-6) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

FGCU vs. Cincinnati Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

FGCU Stats Insights

  • FGCU has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.1% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bearcats sit at 28th.
  • The Eagles' 69 points per game are only 3.5 more points than the 65.5 the Bearcats give up.
  • FGCU has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.

FGCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, FGCU put up 77.8 points per game last season, 11.7 more than it averaged on the road (66.1).
  • The Eagles gave up 70.5 points per game at home last season, and 71 away.
  • At home, FGCU made 10.5 triples per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.1). FGCU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than away (33.2%).

FGCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Norfolk State L 69-66 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 UNC Wilmington L 71-55 Alico Arena
11/29/2023 @ Florida International W 68-65 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/3/2023 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena
12/5/2023 New College of Florida - Alico Arena
12/9/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena

