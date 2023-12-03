The Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0) will host the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-6) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

FGCU vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

FGCU Stats Insights

FGCU has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.1% from the field.

The Eagles are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bearcats sit at 28th.

The Eagles' 69 points per game are only 3.5 more points than the 65.5 the Bearcats give up.

FGCU has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.

FGCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, FGCU put up 77.8 points per game last season, 11.7 more than it averaged on the road (66.1).

The Eagles gave up 70.5 points per game at home last season, and 71 away.

At home, FGCU made 10.5 triples per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.1). FGCU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than away (33.2%).

FGCU Upcoming Schedule