Will Chris Godwin find his way into the end zone when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers come together in Week 13 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Chris Godwin score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Godwin's 53 grabs (82 targets) have netted him 606 yards (55.1 per game) and one TD.

Godwin has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 6 5 51 0 Week 2 Bears 8 5 58 0 Week 3 Eagles 5 3 32 0 Week 4 @Saints 11 8 114 0 Week 6 Lions 7 6 77 0 Week 7 Falcons 12 6 66 0 Week 8 @Bills 7 5 54 1 Week 9 @Texans 6 2 16 0 Week 10 Titans 6 4 54 0 Week 11 @49ers 7 6 39 0 Week 12 @Colts 7 3 45 0

