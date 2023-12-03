Chris Godwin has a tough matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Carolina Panthers in Week 13 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Panthers concede 179.6 passing yards per game, fourth-best in the league.

Godwin has put together 606 receiving yards (after 53 grabs) and one TD. He has been targeted 82 times, and is averaging 55.1 yards per game.

Godwin vs. the Panthers

Godwin vs the Panthers (since 2021): 2 GP / 81.5 REC YPG / REC TD

Carolina has allowed two opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

11 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Panthers this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Carolina on the season.

The 179.6 passing yards per game yielded by the Panthers defense makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Panthers have the No. 9 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 13 this season (1.2 per game).

Buccaneers Player Previews

Chris Godwin Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 45.5 (-118)

Godwin Receiving Insights

Godwin, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of 11 games this season.

Godwin has 21.5% of his team's target share (82 targets on 382 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 82 times, averaging 7.4 yards per target (71st in NFL).

Godwin, in 11 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (4.8% of his team's 21 offensive TDs).

With 14 red zone targets, Godwin has been on the receiving end of 26.9% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.

Godwin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Colts 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 6 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 4 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/26/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs

