Chris Godwin was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 13 matchup with the Carolina Panthers starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. All of Godwin's stats can be found on this page.

In the passing game, Godwin has been targeted 82 times, with season stats of 606 yards on 53 receptions (11.4 per catch) and one TD. He also has one carry for 14 yards.

Chris Godwin Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Neck

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Buccaneers.

Week 13 Injury Reports

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Godwin 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 82 53 606 224 1 11.4

Godwin Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 6 5 51 0 Week 2 Bears 8 5 58 0 Week 3 Eagles 5 3 32 0 Week 4 @Saints 11 8 114 0 Week 6 Lions 7 6 77 0 Week 7 Falcons 12 6 66 0 Week 8 @Bills 7 5 54 1 Week 9 @Texans 6 2 16 0 Week 10 Titans 6 4 54 0 Week 11 @49ers 7 6 39 0 Week 12 @Colts 7 3 45 0

