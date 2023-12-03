Cade Otton will be running routes against the fourth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 13, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Otton has 38 receptions (50 targets) for 348 yards and three scores, averaging 31.6 yards per game this year.

Otton vs. the Panthers

Otton vs the Panthers (since 2021): 2 GP / 40.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 40.5 REC YPG / REC TD Carolina has allowed two opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

11 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Panthers this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Carolina on the season.

The Panthers give up 179.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Panthers have scored 13 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Panthers' defense is ninth in the NFL in that category.

Buccaneers Player Previews

Cade Otton Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-118)

Otton Receiving Insights

Otton, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in six of 11 games this year.

Otton has been targeted on 50 of his team's 382 passing attempts this season (13.1% target share).

He is averaging 7.0 yards per target (83rd in league play), picking up 348 yards on 50 passes thrown his way.

Otton has a touchdown catch in two games this season (out of 11), and he scored multiple times in one game.

He has 14.3% of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Otton has been targeted nine times in the red zone (17.3% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts).

Otton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Colts 11/26/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 TAR / 6 REC / 70 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/26/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

