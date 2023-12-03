The Carolina Panthers (1-10) take a four-game losing streak into a meeting against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

Buccaneers and Panthers recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they meet on Sunday.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Buccaneers 5.5 36.5 -250 +200

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay's games this year have an average point total of 41.8, 5.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread in a game seven times this season (7-4-0).

The Buccaneers have won 66.7% of their games as moneyline favorites (2-1).

Tampa Bay has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have combined with their opponent to score more than 36.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

The average total for Carolina games this season has been 42.3, 5.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Panthers have covered the spread in a matchup two times this season (2-8-1).

The Panthers have been underdogs in 11 games this season and won one (9.1%) of those contests.

Carolina has been at least a +200 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Buccaneers 19.3 23 20.6 11 41.8 6 11 Panthers 15.7 29 26.5 28 42.3 6 11

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Betting Insights & Trends

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three contests.

Tampa Bay has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

The Buccaneers have put up 19.5 points per game this season in divisional games, which is 0.2 more points per game than their overall season average (19.3). Meanwhile, their defense is surrendering fewer points in divisional games (12.5) compared to their overall season average (20.6).

The Buccaneers have a negative point differential on the season (-15 total points, -1.3 per game), as do the Panthers (-119 total points, -10.8 per game).

Panthers

In its last three contests, Carolina has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

The Panthers have not gone over the total in their past three games.

The Panthers are scoring fewer points in divisional matchups (13.5 per game) than overall (15.7), but also conceding fewer points (22.0) than overall (26.5).

The Buccaneers have a -15-point scoring differential on the season (-1.3 per game). The Panthers also have been outscored by opponents this year (119 total points, 10.8 per game).

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.8 40.9 42.5 Implied Team Total AVG 23.5 22.2 24.5 ATS Record 7-4-0 2-3-0 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-8-0 1-4-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 0-2 2-4

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.3 43.4 41.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 24.0 24.2 ATS Record 2-8-1 1-3-1 1-5-0 Over/Under Record 3-8-0 0-5-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-10 1-4 0-6

