Buccaneers vs. Panthers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 13
Bookmakers expect the Carolina Panthers (1-10) to put up a fight in their attempt to halt their four-game losing streak, as they are just 5.5-point underdogs in a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The contest's over/under is listed at 37.
Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Buccaneers as they prepare for this matchup against the Panthers. Before the Panthers square off against the Buccaneers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tampa Bay Moneyline
|Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Buccaneers (-5.5)
|37
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Buccaneers (-5.5)
|36.5
|-250
|+205
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 13 Odds
- Click here for Chargers vs Patriots
- Click here for Colts vs Titans
- Click here for Lions vs Saints
- Click here for Broncos vs Texans
- Click here for Dolphins vs Commanders
Tampa Bay vs. Carolina Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Betting Insights
- Tampa Bay's ATS record is 7-4-0 this season.
- The teams have hit the over in three of Tampa Bay's 11 games with a set total.
- Carolina has posted two wins against the spread this season.
- The Panthers have no wins ATS (0-3) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Of 11 Carolina games so far this year, three have gone over the total.
Buccaneers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Mike Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|65.5 (-115)
|-
|Chris Godwin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|50.5 (-118)
|-
|Baker Mayfield
|232.5 (-118)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cade Otton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30.5 (-111)
|-
|Trey Palmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24.5 (-115)
|-
|Rachaad White
|-
|-
|62.5 (-118)
|-
|24.5 (-118)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.