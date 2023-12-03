Bookmakers expect the Carolina Panthers (1-10) to put up a fight in their attempt to halt their four-game losing streak, as they are just 5.5-point underdogs in a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The contest's over/under is listed at 37.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Buccaneers as they prepare for this matchup against the Panthers. Before the Panthers square off against the Buccaneers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tampa Bay Moneyline Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Buccaneers (-5.5) 37 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Buccaneers (-5.5) 36.5 -250 +205 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Tampa Bay vs. Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Info: CBS

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Betting Insights

Tampa Bay's ATS record is 7-4-0 this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of Tampa Bay's 11 games with a set total.

Carolina has posted two wins against the spread this season.

The Panthers have no wins ATS (0-3) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Of 11 Carolina games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

Buccaneers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Mike Evans - - - - 65.5 (-115) - Chris Godwin - - - - 50.5 (-118) - Baker Mayfield 232.5 (-118) - - - - - Cade Otton - - - - 30.5 (-111) - Trey Palmer - - - - 24.5 (-115) - Rachaad White - - 62.5 (-118) - 24.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

