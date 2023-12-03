How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 13
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Carolina Panthers (1-10) bring a four-game losing streak into a meeting against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.
In the story below, we provide all the details you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV: CBS
Buccaneers Insights
- This year, the Buccaneers average 7.2 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Panthers allow (26.5).
- The Buccaneers collect just 0.4 fewer yards per game (304.1) than the Panthers allow per contest (304.5).
- Tampa Bay rushes for 81.3 yards per game, 43.6 fewer than the 124.9 Carolina allows per outing.
- The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (7).
Buccaneers Home Performance
- The Buccaneers score 15.4 points per game at home (3.9 less than their overall average), and concede 16.8 at home (3.8 less than overall).
- The Buccaneers rack up 306.2 yards per game at home (2.1 more than their overall average), and give up 339.6 at home (24.1 less than overall).
- Tampa Bay's average yards passing at home (234.8) is higher than its overall average (222.8). And its average yards allowed at home (238.4) is lower than overall (267.8).
- The Buccaneers' average yards rushing at home (71.4) is lower than their overall average (81.3). But their average yards conceded at home (101.2) is higher than overall (95.9).
- The Buccaneers' offensive third-down percentage (43.8%) and defensive third-down percentage (52.1%) in home games are both higher than their overall averages of 40.4% and 44.5%, respectively.
Buccaneers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/12/2023
|Tennessee
|W 20-6
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|at San Francisco
|L 27-14
|FOX
|11/26/2023
|at Indianapolis
|L 27-20
|CBS
|12/3/2023
|Carolina
|-
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|at Atlanta
|-
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|at Green Bay
|-
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|CBS
