The Carolina Panthers (1-10) bring a four-game losing streak into a meeting against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

Buccaneers Insights

This year, the Buccaneers average 7.2 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Panthers allow (26.5).

The Buccaneers collect just 0.4 fewer yards per game (304.1) than the Panthers allow per contest (304.5).

Tampa Bay rushes for 81.3 yards per game, 43.6 fewer than the 124.9 Carolina allows per outing.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (7).

Buccaneers Home Performance

The Buccaneers score 15.4 points per game at home (3.9 less than their overall average), and concede 16.8 at home (3.8 less than overall).

The Buccaneers rack up 306.2 yards per game at home (2.1 more than their overall average), and give up 339.6 at home (24.1 less than overall).

Tampa Bay's average yards passing at home (234.8) is higher than its overall average (222.8). And its average yards allowed at home (238.4) is lower than overall (267.8).

The Buccaneers' average yards rushing at home (71.4) is lower than their overall average (81.3). But their average yards conceded at home (101.2) is higher than overall (95.9).

The Buccaneers' offensive third-down percentage (43.8%) and defensive third-down percentage (52.1%) in home games are both higher than their overall averages of 40.4% and 44.5%, respectively.

Buccaneers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 Tennessee W 20-6 CBS 11/19/2023 at San Francisco L 27-14 FOX 11/26/2023 at Indianapolis L 27-20 CBS 12/3/2023 Carolina - CBS 12/10/2023 at Atlanta - CBS 12/17/2023 at Green Bay - FOX 12/24/2023 Jacksonville - CBS

