The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' (4-7) injury report ahead of their game against the Carolina Panthers (1-10) currently has 10 players. The matchup kicks at 4:05 PM on Sunday, December 3 from Raymond James Stadium.

In their most recent outing, the Buccaneers lost 27-20 to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Panthers' last game ended in a 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Baker Mayfield QB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Chris Godwin WR Neck Questionable Lavonte David LB Groin Out Devin White LB Foot Out Carlton Davis CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jamel Dean CB Ankle Out Dee Delaney DB NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice YaYa Diaby OLB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Mike Greene DL Calf Out Sirvocea Dennis LB Illness Doubtful

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Adam Thielen WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Tommy Tremble TE Hip Doubtful Taylor Moton OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Yetur Gross-Matos OLB Hamstring Questionable Marquis Haynes OLB Back Questionable Hayden Hurst TE Concussion Out Xavier Woods S Thigh Limited Participation In Practice Troy Hill CB Hip Questionable C.J. Henderson CB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Jaycee Horn CB Hamstring Questionable Jeremy Chinn S Quadricep Questionable Vonn Bell S Shoulder Out Chandler Zavala OG Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Jonathan Mingo WR Achilles Limited Participation In Practice Cade Mays OG Ankle Limited Participation In Practice DJ Johnson OLB Elbow Questionable Nash Jensen OG Back Questionable

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Info: CBS

CBS

Buccaneers Season Insights

The Buccaneers rank 22nd in total offense (304.1 yards per game) and 27th in total defense (363.7 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Buccaneers are totaling 19.3 points per game on offense this season (23rd in NFL), and they are giving up 20.6 points per game (13th) on the other side of the ball.

The Buccaneers have the 16th-ranked passing offense this year (222.8 passing yards per game), and they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst with 267.8 passing yards allowed per game.

While Tampa Bay's run defense ranks ninth with 95.9 rushing yards allowed per game, the offense has been less successful, ranking second-worst (81.3 rushing yards per game).

The Buccaneers rank seventh in the NFL with a +5 turnover margin after forcing 17 turnovers (13th in the NFL) and committing 12 (sixth in the NFL).

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Buccaneers (-3.5)

Buccaneers (-3.5) Moneyline: Buccaneers (-200), Panthers (+165)

Buccaneers (-200), Panthers (+165) Total: 36.5 points

