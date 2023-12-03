Buccaneers vs. Panthers Injury Report — Week 13
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' (4-7) injury report ahead of their game against the Carolina Panthers (1-10) currently has 10 players. The matchup kicks at 4:05 PM on Sunday, December 3 from Raymond James Stadium.
In their most recent outing, the Buccaneers lost 27-20 to the Indianapolis Colts.
The Panthers' last game ended in a 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|Neck
|Questionable
|Lavonte David
|LB
|Groin
|Out
|Devin White
|LB
|Foot
|Out
|Carlton Davis
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jamel Dean
|CB
|Ankle
|Out
|Dee Delaney
|DB
|NIR - Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|YaYa Diaby
|OLB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Mike Greene
|DL
|Calf
|Out
|Sirvocea Dennis
|LB
|Illness
|Doubtful
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|Hip
|Doubtful
|Taylor Moton
|OT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|OLB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Marquis Haynes
|OLB
|Back
|Questionable
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|Concussion
|Out
|Xavier Woods
|S
|Thigh
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Troy Hill
|CB
|Hip
|Questionable
|C.J. Henderson
|CB
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jaycee Horn
|CB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Jeremy Chinn
|S
|Quadricep
|Questionable
|Vonn Bell
|S
|Shoulder
|Out
|Chandler Zavala
|OG
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|Achilles
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Cade Mays
|OG
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|DJ Johnson
|OLB
|Elbow
|Questionable
|Nash Jensen
|OG
|Back
|Questionable
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV Info: CBS
Buccaneers Season Insights
- The Buccaneers rank 22nd in total offense (304.1 yards per game) and 27th in total defense (363.7 yards allowed per game) this season.
- The Buccaneers are totaling 19.3 points per game on offense this season (23rd in NFL), and they are giving up 20.6 points per game (13th) on the other side of the ball.
- The Buccaneers have the 16th-ranked passing offense this year (222.8 passing yards per game), and they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst with 267.8 passing yards allowed per game.
- While Tampa Bay's run defense ranks ninth with 95.9 rushing yards allowed per game, the offense has been less successful, ranking second-worst (81.3 rushing yards per game).
- The Buccaneers rank seventh in the NFL with a +5 turnover margin after forcing 17 turnovers (13th in the NFL) and committing 12 (sixth in the NFL).
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Buccaneers (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Buccaneers (-200), Panthers (+165)
- Total: 36.5 points
