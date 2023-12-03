Our computer model projects a victory for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they meet the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, December 3 at 4:05 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

Watch the Bucs in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Buccaneers are totaling 19.3 points per game on offense (23rd in NFL), and they rank 13th on the other side of the ball with 20.6 points allowed per game. The Panthers' offense has been bottom-five in total offense this season, putting up 265.9 total yards per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank sixth with 304.5 total yards ceded per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Panthers vs Buccaneers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Buccaneers (-3.5) Over (36.5) Buccaneers 27, Panthers 14

Place your bets on the Buccaneers-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Buccaneers Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Buccaneers a 66.7% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has compiled a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

In Tampa Bay's 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Buccaneers games have had an average of 41.8 points this season, 5.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Panthers Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

Carolina has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more nine times this year, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

So far this year, three of Carolina's 11 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

This season, Panthers games have resulted in an average scoring total of 42.3, which is 5.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tampa Bay 19.3 20.6 15.4 16.8 22.5 23.8 Carolina 15.7 26.5 13.6 22.8 17.5 29.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.