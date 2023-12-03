The Carolina Panthers (1-10) take a four-game losing streak into their contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 36.5 in the contest.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Buccaneers have been winning after the first quarter in two games, have been behind after the first quarter in eight games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 2.4 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.8 points on average in the first quarter.

The Panthers have had the lead one time, have been losing five times, and have been tied five times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

In 11 games this year, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter five times, been outscored four times, and tied two times.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 7.1 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game, lost the second quarter in nine games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

The Buccaneers have won the third quarter in three games this season, and they've lost in the third quarter in eight games.

Offensively, Tampa Bay is averaging 3.2 points in the third quarter (26th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 5.1 points on average in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in four games.

4th Quarter

The Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games this season, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 6.2 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.5 points on average in that quarter.

In the Panthers' 11 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter four times, been outscored four times, and tied three times.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Buccaneers have had the lead four times (3-1 in those games), have been losing five times (0-5), and have been tied two times (1-1).

So far in 2023, the Panthers have been leading after the first half in one game, have been losing after the first half in nine games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game.

2nd Half

In 11 games this year, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the second half four times (3-1 record in those games), been outscored five times (1-4), and been knotted up two times (0-2).

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 9.4 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 10.5 points on average in the second half.

In 11 games this year, the Panthers have won the second half four times (1-3 record in those games), lost four times (0-4), and tied three times (0-3).

