The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) host a struggling Carolina Panthers (1-10) team on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium (and best bets are available). The Panthers have lost four games in a row.

When is Buccaneers vs. Panthers?

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The Buccaneers are the bet in this contest. They're favored by 9.8 more points in the model than BetMGM (13.3 to 3.5).

The Buccaneers have a 64.3% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Buccaneers have been favored on the moneyline three total times this season. They've gone 2-1 in those games.

Tampa Bay has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -180 or shorter.

The Panthers have won one, or 9.1%, of the 11 games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, Carolina has been at least a +150 underdog on the moneyline six times, losing each of those contests.

Other Week 13 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tampa Bay (-3.5)



Tampa Bay (-3.5) The Buccaneers have covered the spread in a matchup seven times this season (7-4-0).

The Panthers have covered the spread just two times in 11 games with a set spread.

In games they have played as 3.5-point or bigger underdogs, Carolina owns an ATS record of only 2-7.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (36.5)



Over (36.5) These teams average a combined 35 points per game, 1.5 less points than the total of 36.5 set for this game.

The Buccaneers and the Panthers have seen their opponents average a combined 10.6 more points per game than the point total of 36.5 set in this game.

Buccaneers games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (27.3%).

The Panthers have hit the over in three of their 11 games with a set total (27.3%).

Rachaad White Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 17.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 11 50.8 4 33.1 1

Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 10 187.7 9 16.1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.