How to Watch the Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida International Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-2) will try to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Florida International Panthers (4-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. This game is at 1:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Bethune-Cookman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats score only 0.1 more points per game (65.7) than the Panthers allow (65.6).
- Bethune-Cookman is 2-1 when it scores more than 65.6 points.
- Florida International has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.7 points.
- The Panthers average 74.3 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 70.7 the Wildcats allow.
- Florida International has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 70.7 points.
- Bethune-Cookman is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 74.3 points.
- The Panthers are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the Wildcats concede to opponents (42.7%).
- The Wildcats make 35.8% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Bethune-Cookman Leaders
- Chanel Wilson: 16.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)
- Kerrighan Dunn: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 33.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)
- Chanelle McDonald: 9.7 PTS, 48.0 FG%
- Karianna Woods: 5.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 25.0 FG%
- O'Mariyah Tucker: 7.7 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14)
Bethune-Cookman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Georgia State
|W 56-48
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/23/2023
|Bradley
|W 64-57
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/28/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 68-63
|Moore Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|Warner
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
|12/12/2023
|Johnson (FL)
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
