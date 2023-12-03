The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-2) will try to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Florida International Panthers (4-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. This game is at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bethune-Cookman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats score only 0.1 more points per game (65.7) than the Panthers allow (65.6).
  • Bethune-Cookman is 2-1 when it scores more than 65.6 points.
  • Florida International has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.7 points.
  • The Panthers average 74.3 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 70.7 the Wildcats allow.
  • Florida International has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 70.7 points.
  • Bethune-Cookman is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 74.3 points.
  • The Panthers are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the Wildcats concede to opponents (42.7%).
  • The Wildcats make 35.8% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Bethune-Cookman Leaders

  • Chanel Wilson: 16.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)
  • Kerrighan Dunn: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 33.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)
  • Chanelle McDonald: 9.7 PTS, 48.0 FG%
  • Karianna Woods: 5.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 25.0 FG%
  • O'Mariyah Tucker: 7.7 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bethune-Cookman Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ Georgia State W 56-48 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/23/2023 Bradley W 64-57 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/28/2023 Jacksonville W 68-63 Moore Gymnasium
12/3/2023 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/9/2023 Warner - Moore Gymnasium
12/12/2023 Johnson (FL) - Moore Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.