Will Baker Mayfield Score a Touchdown Against the Panthers in Week 13?
Will Baker Mayfield score a touchdown when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers meet in Week 13 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Mayfield will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Baker Mayfield score a touchdown against the Panthers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Mayfield has piled up 44 carries for 153 yards (13.9 per game).
- In 11 games, Mayfield has not scored a rushing touchdown.
Baker Mayfield Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|21
|34
|173
|2
|0
|8
|11
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|26
|34
|317
|1
|0
|6
|17
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|15
|25
|146
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|25
|32
|246
|3
|1
|8
|31
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|19
|37
|206
|0
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|27
|42
|275
|1
|1
|3
|32
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|25
|42
|237
|2
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 9
|@Texans
|21
|30
|265
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Week 10
|Titans
|18
|29
|278
|2
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 11
|@49ers
|29
|45
|246
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|Week 12
|@Colts
|20
|30
|199
|2
|1
|3
|14
|0
Rep Baker Mayfield with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.