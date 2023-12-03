Baker Mayfield has a difficult matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Carolina Panthers in Week 13 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Panthers give up 179.6 passing yards per game, fourth-best in the league.

Mayfield leads Tampa Bay with 2,588 passing yards (235.3 per game). Mayfield has also posted a 64.7% completion percentage while throwing for 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. On the ground, Mayfield has also rushed 44 times for 153 yards, averaging 13.9 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Mayfield and the Buccaneers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mayfield vs. the Panthers

Mayfield vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games Carolina has yet to allow an opposing quarterback to record 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

The Panthers have allowed one or more passing touchdowns to seven opposing quarterbacks this season.

Carolina has allowed four players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Panthers have allowed two opposing players to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

Mayfield will square off against the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this week. The Panthers allow 179.6 passing yards per contest.

The Panthers' defense is ninth in the NFL by conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (13 total passing TDs).

Watch Buccaneers vs Panthers on Fubo!

Buccaneers Player Previews

Baker Mayfield Passing Props vs. the Panthers

Passing Yards: 227.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Mayfield with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mayfield Passing Insights

Mayfield has finished above his passing yards total seven times this season (63.6%).

The Buccaneers pass on 58.9% of their plays and run on 41.1%. They are 23rd in NFL play in points scored.

Mayfield is No. 22 in the league averaging 6.8 yards per attempt (2,588 total yards passing).

Mayfield has thrown for a touchdown in 10 of 11 games this season, with more than one TD pass six times.

He has scored 17 of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (81.0%).

Mayfield has attempted 51 passes in the red zone (59.3% of his team's red zone plays).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mayfield's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Colts 11/26/2023 Week 12 20-for-30 / 199 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 11/19/2023 Week 11 29-for-45 / 246 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/12/2023 Week 10 18-for-29 / 278 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/5/2023 Week 9 21-for-30 / 265 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/26/2023 Week 8 25-for-42 / 237 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.