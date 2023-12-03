Will Baker Mayfield Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Baker Mayfield was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers match up with the Carolina Panthers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. If you're looking for Mayfield's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Mayfield's season stats include 2,588 passing yards (235.3 per game). He is 246-for-380 (64.7%), with 17 TD passes and seven interceptions, and has 44 carries for 153 yards.
Baker Mayfield Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
Week 13 Injury Reports
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Mayfield 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|246
|380
|64.7%
|2,588
|17
|7
|6.8
|44
|153
|0
Mayfield Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|21
|34
|173
|2
|0
|8
|11
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|26
|34
|317
|1
|0
|6
|17
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|15
|25
|146
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|25
|32
|246
|3
|1
|8
|31
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|19
|37
|206
|0
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|27
|42
|275
|1
|1
|3
|32
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|25
|42
|237
|2
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 9
|@Texans
|21
|30
|265
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Week 10
|Titans
|18
|29
|278
|2
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 11
|@49ers
|29
|45
|246
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|Week 12
|@Colts
|20
|30
|199
|2
|1
|3
|14
|0
