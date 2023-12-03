Baker Mayfield was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers match up with the Carolina Panthers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. If you're looking for Mayfield's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Mayfield's season stats include 2,588 passing yards (235.3 per game). He is 246-for-380 (64.7%), with 17 TD passes and seven interceptions, and has 44 carries for 153 yards.

Baker Mayfield Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

Week 13 Injury Reports

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Mayfield 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 246 380 64.7% 2,588 17 7 6.8 44 153 0

Mayfield Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Vikings 21 34 173 2 0 8 11 0 Week 2 Bears 26 34 317 1 0 6 17 0 Week 3 Eagles 15 25 146 1 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @Saints 25 32 246 3 1 8 31 0 Week 6 Lions 19 37 206 0 1 2 6 0 Week 7 Falcons 27 42 275 1 1 3 32 0 Week 8 @Bills 25 42 237 2 0 3 19 0 Week 9 @Texans 21 30 265 2 0 4 4 0 Week 10 Titans 18 29 278 2 1 3 12 0 Week 11 @49ers 29 45 246 1 1 3 5 0 Week 12 @Colts 20 30 199 2 1 3 14 0

