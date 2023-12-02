Saturday's game at Kohl Center has the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) going head to head against the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) at 12:30 PM ET (on December 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 73-70 win for Marquette, so expect a competitive matchup.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Wisconsin vs. Marquette Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Wisconsin vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 73, Wisconsin 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. Marquette

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-2.9)

Marquette (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Wisconsin has gone 3-4-0 against the spread, while Marquette's ATS record this season is 3-2-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Badgers are 3-4-0 and the Golden Eagles are 2-3-0.

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers are outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game with a +70 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.9 points per game (208th in college basketball) and give up 63.9 per contest (48th in college basketball).

The 31.6 rebounds per game Wisconsin averages rank 243rd in the nation, and are 6.3 more than the 25.3 its opponents collect per outing.

Wisconsin knocks down 5.9 three-pointers per game (295th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

The Badgers average 101.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (64th in college basketball), and give up 87.8 points per 100 possessions (151st in college basketball).

Wisconsin has committed 9.4 turnovers per game (33rd in college basketball play), 4.9 fewer than the 14.3 it forces on average (71st in college basketball).

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +109 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.4 points per game (65th in college basketball) while giving up 65.9 per contest (89th in college basketball).

Marquette ranks 235th in the nation at 31.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.6 its opponents average.

Marquette knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (95th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 32.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.5%.

Marquette has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 6.9 per game, committing 8.4 (11th in college basketball) while forcing 15.3 (41st in college basketball).

