The Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they try to continue a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the UCF Knights (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 149.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UCF vs. Lipscomb Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCF -10.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCF Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, UCF and its opponents have gone over 149.5 total points.

UCF's contests this year have an average point total of 149.7, 0.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Knights are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

UCF has been the favorite in four games this season and won three (75%) of those contests.

The Knights have played as a favorite of -600 or more twice this season and split those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UCF has a 85.7% chance to win.

UCF vs. Lipscomb Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCF 3 60% 78.0 162.2 71.7 147.7 140.5 Lipscomb 6 85.7% 84.2 162.2 76.0 147.7 149.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UCF Insights & Trends

The Knights record just 2.0 more points per game (78.0) than the Bisons allow (76.0).

UCF has a 1-2 record against the spread and a 2-1 record overall when scoring more than 76.0 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UCF vs. Lipscomb Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCF 2-3-0 1-1 4-1-0 Lipscomb 6-1-0 1-0 5-2-0

UCF vs. Lipscomb Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCF Lipscomb 11-6 Home Record 13-2 5-7 Away Record 7-11 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.5 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.0 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.