The Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) will look to build on a three-game road winning streak when taking on the UCF Knights (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCF vs. Lipscomb matchup.

UCF vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCF vs. Lipscomb Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

UCF vs. Lipscomb Betting Trends

UCF has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the Knights' five games this season have hit the over.

Lipscomb has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover once.

A total of five Bisons games this season have hit the over.

