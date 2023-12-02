The Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) hope to build on a three-game road winning streak at the UCF Knights (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET.

UCF vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCF Stats Insights

The Knights make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bisons have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

UCF is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Knights are the 123rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bisons rank 267th.

The Knights score only two more points per game (78) than the Bisons give up (76).

When UCF puts up more than 76 points, it is 2-1.

UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UCF posted 77.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.8 points per contest.

At home, the Knights allowed 0.7 more points per game (65.9) than on the road (65.2).

UCF made 9.2 three-pointers per game with a 38% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.7 more threes and 7.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.5 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

