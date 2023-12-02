The UMass Minutemen (2-1) will meet the South Florida Bulls (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

South Florida vs. UMass Game Information

South Florida Top Players (2022-23)

Tyler Harris: 16.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

UMass Top Players (2022-23)

Matt Cross: 12.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

South Florida vs. UMass Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UMass Rank UMass AVG South Florida AVG South Florida Rank 216th 69.8 Points Scored 72 169th 221st 71.4 Points Allowed 72 237th 32nd 34.9 Rebounds 33.5 74th 16th 11 Off. Rebounds 10 54th 320th 5.9 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 136th 13.6 Assists 13.4 150th 334th 14 Turnovers 13.1 294th

