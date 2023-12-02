Saturday's contest at William D. Mullins Center has the UMass Minutemen (3-1) matching up with the South Florida Bulls (2-3) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 83-67 win, as our model heavily favors UMass.

According to our computer prediction, UMass projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup against South Florida. The over/under is currently listed at 146.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Florida vs. UMass Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: William D. Mullins Center

William D. Mullins Center Line: UMass -6.5

UMass -6.5 Point Total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (To Win): UMass -275, South Florida +220

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Florida vs. UMass Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 83, South Florida 67

Spread & Total Prediction for South Florida vs. UMass

Pick ATS: UMass (-6.5)



UMass (-6.5) Pick OU: Over (146.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Florida Performance Insights

The Bulls are outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game, with a +18 scoring differential overall. They put up 71 points per game (252nd in college basketball) and give up 67.4 per outing (114th in college basketball).

South Florida is 202nd in the nation at 32.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.6 its opponents average.

South Florida makes 5.4 three-pointers per game (321st in college basketball) while shooting 24.5% from deep (357th in college basketball). It is making 1.4 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 6.8 per game at 32.4%.

South Florida has committed 9.6 turnovers per game (38th in college basketball), 3.6 fewer than the 13.2 it forces (114th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.