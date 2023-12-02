The South Florida Bulls (2-3) face the UMass Minutemen (3-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Florida vs. UMass Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Florida Stats Insights

South Florida is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.

The Bulls are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Minutemen sit at 15th.

The Bulls' 71 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 72.5 the Minutemen allow to opponents.

South Florida has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 72.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

South Florida averaged 71.2 points per game at home last season, and 74.8 away.

In 2022-23, the Bulls conceded 7.1 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (76.4).

South Florida made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32%) than away (37.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Florida Upcoming Schedule