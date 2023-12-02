The High Point Panthers (5-3) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the North Florida Ospreys (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at UNF Arena. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 155.5.

North Florida vs. High Point Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Venue: UNF Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under High Point -4.5 155.5

Ospreys Betting Records & Stats

North Florida and its opponents have scored more than 155.5 combined points twice this season.

North Florida has a 151.3-point average over/under in its contests this season, 4.2 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this year, North Florida has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread.

North Florida has been victorious in two of the four contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Ospreys have been at least a +165 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies North Florida has a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

North Florida vs. High Point Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total High Point 2 33.3% 90.3 166.2 74.1 149.5 155.5 North Florida 2 28.6% 75.9 166.2 75.4 149.5 152.2

Additional North Florida Insights & Trends

The Ospreys score an average of 75.9 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 74.1 the Panthers allow to opponents.

North Florida has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 3-2 overall record in games it scores more than 74.1 points.

North Florida vs. High Point Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) High Point 6-0-0 1-0 3-3-0 North Florida 4-3-0 3-0 4-3-0

North Florida vs. High Point Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

High Point North Florida 10-5 Home Record 11-2 2-11 Away Record 3-14 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

