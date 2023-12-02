North Florida vs. High Point December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The North Florida Ospreys (3-2) will meet the High Point Panthers (1-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
North Florida vs. High Point Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
North Florida Players to Watch
- Chaz Lanier: 16.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dorian James: 10.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jah Nze: 12.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jake van der Heijden: 11.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ametri Moss: 10.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
High Point Top Players (2022-23)
- Zach Austin: 14.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Jaden House: 17.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Abdoulaye: 13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ahmard Harvey: 4.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Bryant Randleman: 8.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
North Florida vs. High Point Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|North Florida Rank
|North Florida AVG
|High Point AVG
|High Point Rank
|68th
|76.2
|Points Scored
|74.6
|109th
|346th
|77.6
|Points Allowed
|77.2
|340th
|241st
|30.8
|Rebounds
|34.9
|32nd
|272nd
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|54th
|4th
|10.4
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|13.3
|311th
