Saturday's game between the High Point Panthers (5-3) and North Florida Ospreys (4-4) matching up at UNF Arena has a projected final score of 82-75 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of High Point, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

The game has no line set.

North Florida vs. High Point Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: UNF Arena

North Florida vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 82, North Florida 75

Spread & Total Prediction for North Florida vs. High Point

Computer Predicted Spread: High Point (-6.7)

High Point (-6.7) Computer Predicted Total: 156.3

North Florida's record against the spread this season is 4-3-0, and High Point's is 6-0-0. The Ospreys have a 4-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Panthers have a record of 3-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

North Florida Performance Insights

The Ospreys average 75.9 points per game (175th in college basketball) while allowing 75.4 per outing (268th in college basketball). They have a +4 scoring differential overall.

North Florida records 32.3 rebounds per game (214th in college basketball) while conceding 33.9 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.6 boards per game.

North Florida knocks down 7.0 more threes per game than the opposition, 11.0 (eighth-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.0.

The Ospreys average 96.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (145th in college basketball), and allow 95.8 points per 100 possessions (303rd in college basketball).

North Florida has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (174th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.3 (251st in college basketball).

