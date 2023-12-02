Mikhail Sergachev and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Dallas Stars. Prop bets for Sergachev are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Mikhail Sergachev vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Sergachev Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Sergachev has averaged 23:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -14.

In two of 24 games this season, Sergachev has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In 12 of 24 games this season, Sergachev has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Sergachev has had an assist in a game 12 times this season over 24 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Sergachev goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 47.6% chance of Sergachev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sergachev Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 60 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 24 Games 2 16 Points 1 2 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

